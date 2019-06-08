TRS sweeps ZPP poll in Telangana

: The ruling TRS in Telangana Saturday scored a spectacular victory in the rural local body polls, bagging the post of chairpersons in all 32 Zilla Praja Parishads (ZPPs).

The indirect election to the posts of ZPP chairpersons and vice-chairpersons was held on Saturday.

The ZPP chairpersons are elected by the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members.

The indirect election of (MPP) and others was held Friday.

The TRS bagged 3,548 of the total of 5,817 MPTCs in the rural local body polls (to elect Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency- MPTCs and ZPTC members) held last month.

and won 1,392 and 208 respectively.

TRS has won 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the MPTC, ZPTC members and Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad leaders who emerged victorious in the rural local body elections and thanked activists responsible for the victory, a release from his office said.

He also thanked the voters for giving such a major victory to the Telanagana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

TRS working K T Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, hailed the partys victory.

TRS returned to power in the December 2018 Assembly polls with a massive majority (winning 88 of total 119 seats).

Though it was expected to win at least 13-14 of the 17 constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, the party secured nine.

