Trucker held with 850-kg poppy in Ramban

Press Trust of India  |  Banihal/Jammu 

A truck driver was arrested on Wednesday with 850 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as the police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Punjab from the Valley, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at a railway crossing in Banihal and recovered 850 kg poppy in 31 bags, the officials said.

The driver, Harjinder Singh, was arrested and a case registered against him, the police said.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 22:10 IST

