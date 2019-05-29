Trucker held with 850-kg poppy in Ramban

A was arrested on Wednesday with 850 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's district as the police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to from the Valley, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at a railway crossing in Banihal and recovered 850 kg poppy in 31 bags, the officials said.

The driver, Harjinder Singh, was arrested and a case registered against him, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)