Trump announces deal to reopen US government

Friday announced a deal with opposition Democrats to temporarily reopen the US federal government, shut down for a record five weeks by a bitter row over funding for a US- border wall.

"We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Trump said.

"In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks, until February 15."



While defending his wall project, Trump made no firm announcement regarding his demand for USD 5.7 billion to fund the border wall -- a key campaign promise to his right-wing base.

