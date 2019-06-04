Trump baby blimp flies in London as protests greet president

As British meets on Tuesday, thousands of protesters plan to tell the US he should have stayed at home.

Trade unions, women's groups, peace campaigners and environmentalists are gathering in the capital to condemn Trump's policies and Britain's decision to roll out the red carpet for a pomp-filled state visit.

Protests began with the flying of a giant blimp depicting the as an angry orange baby, which rose from the grass of central

One group came dressed in the red cloaks and bonnets of characters from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," which is set in a dystopian, misogynist future

Leaders of Britain's main opposition party are due to join demonstrators later at a rally in Trafalgar Square, just up the street from May's Downing St. office. Police have erected barricades to stop protesters marching past the gates of Downing St.

is due to address the protest, which will be attended by several senior lawmakers from his left-of-center party.

Emily Thornberry, Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman, said Trump was "a sexual predator" and a racist who did not deserve the honor of a state visit hosted by

Thornberry told the that the of Britain's most important ally should be stood up to "the way you deal with a bully" because "if you bow down in front of them you just get kicked harder." Not everyone in was unwelcoming.

said he came to the city from his home in to show support for the

"I'm obviously going to be a minority today," said Metcalfe, who wore a "Make Great Again" cap.

"I don't agree with all his policies. He's not the greatest president in the world, but he does get things done." Trump dined with the at and took tea with on Monday, the first day of his three-day visit.

Things are likely to become more awkward on Tuesday when he meets May, who is in the final weeks of her premiership. The two leaders have sharply differing views on issues including Iran, Brexit and Chinese telecoms firm

Trump has already criticized May's handling of Brexit and said May's rival would make an "excellent"

