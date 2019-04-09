EU has taken advantage of US, alleges Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday alleged that the European Union has "taken advantage" of the United States in trade "for many years," adding that this would "soon stop."
This comes after the United States threatened to slap tariffs on EU imports worth USD 11 billion, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, in the wake of EU allegedly giving subsidies to Airbus.
"The World Trade Organization (WTO) finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus have adversely impacted the United States, which will now put tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the US on trade for many years. It will soon stop!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
The goods which will be affected include Airbus jets and their components, wine, cheese, etc, according to CNN.
"When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional US duties imposed in response can be lifted," Lighthizer said.
"Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft," the trade representative also added.
The proposed tariffs are subject to public consultations and arbitration at the WTO.
The United States had already imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium export, with Trump considering the imposition of tariffs up to 25 per cent on European vehicle imports.
