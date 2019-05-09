JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

China building 'international network of coercion through predatory economics': US

FBI adds Osama's son to its seeking more information list
Business Standard

Trump says trade deal with China remains 'possible'

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had received a "beautiful letter" from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and there is still a chance to salvage trade negotiations to resolve a year-long dispute.

"It's possible to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours before the world's top two economies were set to resume trade negotiations that seemed on the verge of collapse.

"I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi. Let's work together and see if we can get something done," he said, adding that he and Xi likely would speak by telephone later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU