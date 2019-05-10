Trump intends to nominate Patrick M Shanahan as Secretary of Defense: WH

-
President Donald Trump intends to nominate Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M Shanahan as his next Defense Secretary, the post which has been vacant for the past several months, the White House said Thursday.
"Based upon his outstanding service to the country and his demonstrated ability to lead, President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M Shanahan to be the Secretary of Defense," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Shanahan has served in high-profile positions, including as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations at Boeing. He holds a Master of Science degree in engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institution of Technology, she said.
"Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job," Sanders said.
Shanahan has been temporarily leading the US Department of Defense after James Mattis resigned as the US Defense Secretary last year.
