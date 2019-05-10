Trump says 'open to talk' to Iran, condemns Kerry

US said Thursday that he is open to talks with the Iranian leadership, amid mounting tensions between and

"What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me," Trump told reporters at the "We don't want them to have nuclear weapons -- not much to ask," he said.

The US also launched an extraordinary attack on John Kerry, claiming that the former US of state was in touch with Iranian leaders and had told them "not to call."



"John Kerry, he speaks to them a lot," Trump said. "He tells them not to call." Trump claimed this was a violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits from negotiating with foreign governments.

"Frankly, he should be prosecuted on that," he said. "But they should call," Trump said.

"If they do, we are open to talk to them." The has deployed an to the Gulf amid the rising tensions, but Trump said was not looking for a conflict with

"I want them to be strong and great, to have a great economy," Trump said, adding that "we can make a fair deal." Prosecutions of US citizens under the Logan Act, which was enacted in 1799, are extremely rare.

Kerry, as of state under Barack Obama, was involved in negotiating the agreement aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.

The 2015 JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, between and world powers including the EU offered sanctions relief to the Islamic republic for scaling back its nuclear program.

Trump pulled the out of the agreement in May of last year and reinstated unilateral economic sanctions.

On Wednesday, President said would no longer implement parts of the deal and threatened to go further if the remaining members of the pact failed to deliver sanctions relief to counterbalance Trump's renewed assault on the Iranian economy within 60 days.

A for Kerry condemned Trump's remarks as "theater." " Trump said today is simply wrong, end of story," the said in a statement.

"He's wrong about the facts, wrong about the law, and sadly he's been wrong about how to use diplomacy to keep safe.

" Kerry helped negotiate a nuclear agreement that worked to solve an intractable problem," the statement said.

"The world supported it then and supports it still.

"We'd hope the President would focus on solving foreign policy problems for instead of attacking his predecessors for theater.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)