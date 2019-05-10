5 held for alleged bovine slaughter

-
Five people, including a woman, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district for alleged bovine slaughter, police said Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in a jungle near a village in Garhmukteshwar area and found bovine carcasses, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Mohan Singh said.
Five people, including a woman, have been arrested and a case has been registered, the police said.
Police are searching for 15 people who have escaped.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
