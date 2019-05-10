JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trade deal with China still 'possible,' Trump says

Trump says 'open to talk' to Iran, condemns Kerry
Business Standard

5 held for alleged bovine slaughter

Press Trust of India  |  Hapur (UP) 

Five people, including a woman, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district for alleged bovine slaughter, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in a jungle near a village in Garhmukteshwar area and found bovine carcasses, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Mohan Singh said.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested and a case has been registered, the police said.

Police are searching for 15 people who have escaped.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 01:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU