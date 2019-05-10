5 held for alleged bovine slaughter

Five people, including a woman, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's district for alleged bovine slaughter, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in a jungle near a village in Garhmukteshwar area and found bovine carcasses, of Police (ASP) said.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested and a case has been registered, the police said.

Police are searching for 15 people who have escaped.

