Sunny Deol's roadshow in West Delhi evokes massive response

Bollywood and BJP candidate from seat took out a roadshow on Thursday in Hari Nagar under constituency in support of party nominee and sitting

Hundreds of people lined up along the road to catch a glimpse of the who reached the venue almost three-and-half-hours late.

Sporting an olive green shirt and blue jeans Deol started the roadshow around 5.30 pm from Hari Nagar bus depot, which passed through in Tilak Nagar before culminating at Raja Garden.

He started the road show atop a truck, which carried a hand pump, and few metres from the bus depot. Later climbed atop a along with Verma and BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Flower petals were showered and people were busy taking snaps of the as his cavalcade passed though the area. Songs from the movie 'Border' -- starring Deol -- and his dialogues from the film 'Gadar' were played in the backdrop.

People carrying cutouts of Narendra Modi, Verma and Deol were seen walking in the crowd.

In the Sikh dominated seat, Deol greeted the crowd by 'Jo bole so nihaal'.

There was massive traffic jam on both the carriageways of because of the roadshow while in Rajouri Garden, a vehicle carrying mediapersons and Verma supporters was stopped by police for playing loudspeaker after 10 pm and they were dispersed.

