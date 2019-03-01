Trump rebuked by parents of man tortured in North Korea

The parents of a US man tortured and left in a in strongly rebuked Friday for accepting Un's claim that he did not know about the case.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of 22-year-old -- who died days after being sent back to the from in a in 2017 -- condemned the US leader's "lavish praise" of Kim this week following their summit in

"We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out," they said in a statement.

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity," they said.

"No excuses or lavish praise can change that."



Trump sparked a firestorm in when he told reporters at the summit's conclusion that he believed Kim's claim that he didn't know what happened to during his detention.

"He knew the case very well, but he knew it later," Trump said.

Kim "tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."



Politicians in quickly reminded the that in 2017 he took credit for obtaining Warmbier's release.

"Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea," Trump said at the time.

"I do not see the of as somebody who's a friend. We know what happened to Otto, we know what this country has done," said House Republican

"I support the president's effort to denuclearize them, but I do not have a misbelief of who this leader is," he said, speaking of Kim.

The supported the Warmbier parents in their lawsuit against

On December 24 a US ordered North Korea to pay $501 million over Warmbier's death from apparent torture.

"North Korea is liable for the torture, hostage-taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier," the said, adding that he had been used "as a pawn in that totalitarian state's global shenanigans and face-off with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)