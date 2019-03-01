Heartening to learn about Abhinandan's release: Ker CM

Chief Minister Vijayan Friday said it was heartening to learn about the release of Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who has inspired the country with his bravery and conduct.

"He has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct," Vijayan tweeted.

On behalf of the people of Kerala, I welcome him," Vijayan tweeted.

had detained the pilot Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his fighter jet was downed.

The government Thursday decided to release him as "a first step" to open negotiations with to de-escalate tension after a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

