Baghdadi top replacement at ISIS also 'terminated', says US President Trump

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump during an event in the White House File photo: AP/PTI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 19:30 IST

