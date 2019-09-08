Trump calls off peace talks with Taliban leaders after Kabul attack

-
ALSO READ
If US-Afghan peace talks fail, Trump may have plans that involve 'army': WH
Trump meets top advisers on Afghan peace deal, negotiations with Taliban
Trump to host Pakistan PM Imran Khan at White House on July 22
US seeks assurances from Taliban in day 2 of renewed peace talks
Pakistan plays important role in Afghan peace process: US Defense Secretary
-
US President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that secret meetings that were to be held at Camp David with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president on Sunday had been cancelled following a bombing in Kabul last week.
"They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people," Trump tweeted about the Taliban.
"I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations," the US president said.
Kabul has been gripped by a surge in deadly violence even after the US and the insurgents reached an agreement "in principle" that would see the US pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan in return for various Taliban security promises.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU