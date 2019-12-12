JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Aung San Suu Kyi defends genocide charges against Myanmar, Gambia hits out
Business Standard

Greta should 'chill', go to movies, work on anger management: Trump

US President Donald Trump slammed Times Magazine for naming Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Rapid City: Greta Thunberg looks on during the Climate Change Rally and March Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Rapid City, S.D. AP/PTI(
Greta Thunberg looks on during the Climate Change Rally | Photo: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU