Trump says Israel's embattled Netanyahu 'smart,' 'strong'

US defended Thursday as the Israeli reportedly awaits a decision on whether he will be indicted on corruption charges.

"I can say this, he's done a great job as prime minister," Trump said in after his summit with North Korean leader

"He's tough, smart, and strong. He's very defensive, his military has been built up a lot," Trump said.

Israel's was expected to announce Thursday a decision on whether he intends to indict on corruption charges, Israeli media reported.

The reports come with in the midst of a tough re-election campaign ahead of April 9 polls.

Trump said he was not in a position to comment on the corruption allegations.

Trump again depicted himself as a consummate dealmaker as he discussed prospects for peace between and the Palestinians. He said, "we have a good shot at peace." "All my life, I've heard that the toughest of all deals, when they talk about tough deals, the toughest all of deals would be peace between and the Palestinians," he said.

"They say it's the impossible deal. I'd love to produce it. We'll see what happens," said Trump, whose is working on a Mideast peace plan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)