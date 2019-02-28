JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UN probe accuses Israel of possible crimes against humanity

Israel awaits decision on Netanyahu corruption indictment
Business Standard

Pete Davidson gets heckler evicted for making joke on Mac Miller

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Comedian Pete Davidson got a man evicted from his show in New Jersey after he tried to make fun of rapper Mac Miller's death.

Davidson was dating singer Ariana Grande when Miller, her ex-boyfriend, died of an accidental drug overdose. The comedian broke up with Grande soon after the tragedy.

During his performance at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre, Davidson joked, "My friend died in my apartment", to which the man tried to heckle the comedian by taking Miller's name.

In audio from the show obtained by TMZ, Davidson immediately halted his performance and asked the security to identify the audience member in question and told them to remove him.

"I'll wait," he told the crowd, calling the heckler a "f**face".

"I will not continue until that kid's gone... I'll leave, so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it... I'm not gonna deal with that s**t at my show," he said.

The comedian also insisted that the club give the man his money back.

After the man was removed, Davidson received an applause from the crowd and continued the show.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements