Trump says there is a 'good chance' of declaring emergency to build his proposed border wall

-
ALSO READ
No end to govt shutdown until border wall funded: Trump
Trump says border patrol, military on alert over migrant caravan
Trump threatens imposition of national emergency over border wall issue
Trump clarifies soldiers would not fire at caravan
Immigrants held in US prison sue over harsh conditions
-
US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border to prevent flow of illegal immigrants into the country.
The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier
"I think there is a good chance we will have to do that," Trump told White House reporters when asked if he will declare emergency to build the contentious border wall.
"We are building the wall...We are doing things right now," he added.
Asserting that he has "a very strong legal standing" on the issue of declaring emergency, Trump said, "We haven't declared the national emergency yet, but we are building the wall...You will hear the State of the Union and let's see what happens.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU