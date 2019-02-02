Trump says there is a 'good chance' of declaring emergency to build his proposed border wall

US on Friday said there is a "good chance" that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border to prevent flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

The said he would use his address next week to once again make a case for the barrier



"I think there is a good chance we will have to do that," Trump told reporters when asked if he will declare emergency to build the contentious border wall.

"We are building the wall...We are doing things right now," he added.

Asserting that he has "a very strong legal standing" on the issue of declaring emergency, Trump said, "We haven't declared the national emergency yet, but we are building the wall...You will hear the and let's see what happens.

