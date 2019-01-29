Trump to meet Chinese vice premier in trade talks: Treasury Secretary

US will meet with China's this week during talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute with Beijing, said Monday.

Chinese is leading a delegation of 30 officials to as the and work to reach an agreement ahead of a March 1 deadline, when US tariffs are due to increase sharply.

told reporters he expected "significant progress at these meetings." and last year exchanged tariffs on more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade.

While Trump has made the soaring US trade deficit with a particular focus of his ire, American officials also are demanding far-reaching reforms to Chinese industrial policy to curb the alleged theft of American technological know-how and massive state intervention in commodities markets.

said enforcement of any agreement, protection of American intellectual property and an end to China's forced joint venture policies as a condition of access to the Chinese market were "three of the most important issues on the agenda." The need to make any agreement enforceable was "obvious," he said.

"We want to make sure that when we get a deal that that deal will be enforced," Mnuchin said, adding that "there's been an acknowledgement with that they understand that."



Observers say China is likely to resist making any changes to its "Made in China 2025" industrial strategy and that resolving such complex disagreements is a tall order within the three-month window of the current trade truce.

