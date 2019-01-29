Gaza-Egypt crossing to fully reopen Tuesday: Palestinians

The sole passenger crossing between and will reopen in both directions Tuesday, the strip's Islamist rulers said, after it was partially closed amid Palestinian political infighting.

In a statement late Monday, the Hamas-run interior ministry announced "the opening of the in both directions on Tuesday".

There was no immediate confirmation from

Forces loyal to withdrew on January 6 from the Rafah border crossing, accusing rivals of interference.

employees retook the post and negotiated with Egypt, saying they were seeking to maintain control after the PA's withdrawal.

Since then had kept the border sealed for those seeking to leave the Strip, while allowing those returning to enter.

The crossing is the only way for Palestinians to leave that bypasses and is a key lifeline for the enclave's two million residents.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since seizing it from Abbas's forces in a 2007 near civil war.

The PA had retaken control of the border after a 2017 reconciliation deal between Abbas's Fatah, which dominates the PA, and Hamas.

That deal has since collapsed and relations between the parties have worsened.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)