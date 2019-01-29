JUST IN
US urges Venezuela army to accept 'peaceful' power transfer

AFP  |  Washington 

The White House urged Venezuela's military on Monday to accept a "peaceful" transfer of power from Nicolas Maduro to opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States as the country's interim president.

"We also today call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power," National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters at the White House.

Asked whether Donald Trump would consider getting the US military involved in Venezuela, Bolton replied: "The president has made it clear on this matter that all options are on the table.

