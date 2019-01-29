US urges Venezuela army to accept 'peaceful' power transfer

-
ALSO READ
Venezuela's pro-Maduro assembly strips immunity from drone 'attack' accused
Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin
Venezuela's parliament rejects legitimacy of Maduro second term
Putin condemns attempts to change situation in Venezuela
Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests
-
The White House urged Venezuela's military on Monday to accept a "peaceful" transfer of power from Nicolas Maduro to opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States as the country's interim president.
"We also today call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power," National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters at the White House.
Asked whether Donald Trump would consider getting the US military involved in Venezuela, Bolton replied: "The president has made it clear on this matter that all options are on the table.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU