Maduro rival says taking control of Venezuela's foreign assets

Venezuela's self-proclaimed said Monday he was taking control of the country's foreign assets as he piled pressure on leader by calling for a new wave of protests against the embattled regime.

Guaido, the who has declared himself the country's ruler amid violent anti-government protests, says "usurper" Maduro's rule is illegitimate and wants to set up a transitional government ahead of new elections.

In a statement published on social media, he said he was "beginning to take progressive and orderly control of our republic's assets abroad to prevent, during his exit... that the usurper and his band try to empty the coffers."



Guaido also called for a two-hour strike Wednesday "to demand that the armed forces side with the people," ahead of a "big national and international rally" on Saturday to acknowledge support from several European that have issued Maduro a deadline to hold new polls.

His remarks came as the death toll in last week's protests rose to 35, according to NGO workers, with the government security forces accused of killing another eight in "extra-judicial executions."



Pope said Monday following a trip to that he was afraid the escalating political would descend into "a bloodbath."The meanwhile urged to accept a "peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power."told reporters in Washington Donald Trump was leaving "all options... on the table" when it came to considering getting the involved in the crisis.

Maduro, 56, has so far refused to budge, telling Turkish television station Turk: "No one can give us an ultimatum."



Millions of Venezuelans have been left in poverty or fled the country due to an economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities, which began in 2014.

Maduro devalued the currency by 35 per cent on Monday, aligning it with the exchange rate for the dollar on the black market, but analysts said it would only "make things worse."



Guaido, the 35-year-old of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, says the election Maduro won in May wasn't fair as it was boycotted by the opposition, while many in the international community branded it a fraud.

Last Wednesday Guaido launched a power struggle with Maduro by declaring himself " "



He has the been recognized as Venezuela's by the and a dozen Latin American while Britain, France, Germany, Portugal, and the said they would follow suit unless Maduro calls elections by February 3.

The EU has so far held back from joining the ultimatum, saying it would take "further actions" if elections were not called in the coming days, including the issue of recognition of the country's "leadership."



Russia, China, and leftist regional allies Cuba, and continue to back Maduro.

