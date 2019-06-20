Donald Trump's pick for to the promised Wednesday to allow climate diplomacy to move forward despite her family's fortune in coal.

Kelly Craft, at a hearing to confirm her for the high-profile post that has been vacant for nearly half a year, said she would not participate personally in discussions at the in which coal is discussed.

"I will give you my commitment that where coal is part of the conversation within climate change at the UN, I will recuse myself," she told Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a leading environmentalist.

"I understand that this is an issue that needs to be addressed. I also understand that fossil fuels has played a part in climate change," she said.

But she showed no daylight with Trump on his decision to pull the out of the UN-backed climate accord, which covers virtually every other country, saying: "We don't have to be part of an agreement to be leaders."



She also stopped short of saying she would step back from talks involving all fossil fuels, saying that she was still sorting out details of an ethics agreement.

UN scientists say that the world must drastically curb its use of coal, and other fossil fuels by 2030 to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, including intensifying droughts, growing disasters and rising sea levels that could devastate low-lying areas.

Craft, a longtime Republican donor who is married to Joe Craft, is serving as to

Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, pressed Craft at the hearing to provide records on how much time she has devoted to her current job.

The site Politico, quoting State Department records, found that Craft has been absent for more than 300 days since becoming ambassador, or more than half the time since her confirmation.

Craft insisted at the hearing that she was hard at work and was regularly consulting with on a revised trade pact.

Trump's first to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, left at the end of last year as her star power grows rapidly within the

Trump chose Heather Nauert, a former anchor who was then the State Department spokeswoman, to succeed her, but the nomination was never formally submitted and from consideration.

