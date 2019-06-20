Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman join Denzel Washington's next

and are set to star in Denzel Washington's next production "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

According to Variety, Washington will be producing the movie along with and

The feature is an adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name.

It follows Ma Rainey, a famous as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent and bandmates.

The story deals with issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers.

The play has been adapted by and will be directed by

Glynn Turman, and are also part of the cast.

Washington and Davis earlier starred opposite each other in Oscar-nominated "Fences" (2016).

Production is scheduled to begin next month in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)