Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman join Denzel Washington's next

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman are set to star in Denzel Washington's next production "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

According to Variety, Washington will be producing the Netflix movie along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf.

The feature is an adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name.

It follows Ma Rainey, a famous blues singer as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent and bandmates.

The story deals with issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers.

The play has been adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and will be directed by George C Wolfe.

Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts are also part of the cast.

Washington and Davis earlier starred opposite each other in Oscar-nominated "Fences" (2016).

Production is scheduled to begin next month in Pittsburgh.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 13:15 IST

