Abhijit Banerjee joins Tagore, Raman in India's club of Nobel Prize winners
Business Standard

Turkey accuses Kurdish forces of freeing Islamic State prisoners in Syria

Turkish forces raided a prison in Tal Abyad earlier today

AFP | PTI  |  Istanbul 

File Photo: ISIS attackers (Photo: PTI/AP)
Turkey on Monday accused Kurdish forces of deliberately releasing Islamic State prisoners held at a prison in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad.

"Turkish forces raided a prison in Tal Abyad earlier today, expecting to take custody of Daesh (Islamic State) terrorists held there. Before they got there, (Kurdish) PKK/YPG terrorists set free the Daesh militants in an attempt to fuel chaos in the area," a senior government official told reporters.
