Tusker demolishes wall of a hut killing a woman & her son

A tusker demolished a portion of a brick wall of a hut, killing a woman and her infant son at Hupad village in Hazaribag district on Wednesday, a Forest official said.

Thirty-year-old Pano Devi and her six-month-old son died after the wall fell on them in their sleep, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P R Naidu said.

Devi's husband, Raju Bhuyan, ran away with his other two children and raised alarm. By the time villagers gathered near the hut, the tusker left the place, Naidu said.

"We have paid Rs 40,000 to the victims family as compensation and assured to pay Rs 4 lakh after the state Forest department releases the fund," the DFO said.

He said a quick response team has been set up to drive away the tusker.

