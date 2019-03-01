TVS Motor February sales up 3 pc at 2,99,353 units

Saturday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales to 2,99,353 units in February as against 2,90,673 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales grew by 2 per cent to 2,85,611 units last month as against 2,80,942 in February 2018, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,31,582 units last month as compared to 2,30,353 in February 2018.

