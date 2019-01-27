Twitter suspends account of separatist Sikh group

The account of group for Justice (SFJ), which is running an anti- campaign, has been suspended by the the site.

"Account suspended," said the page of '@SikhsforJustice' Saturday.

did not gave any reason for suspending the account except for providing links to its rules. "Twitter suspends accounts which violates the Twitter Rules."



It is understood that twitter suspended the account of the New York-based SFJ for running hate campaign against

The group is seeking an unofficial referendum in 2020 to create Khalistan.

In the past, it had unsuccessfully filed lawsuit against several top visiting Indian leaders. The group has little support in the American community.

