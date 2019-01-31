Two arrested for making threat calls to BSP MLA

Two persons were arrested Thursday in connection with the threat calls made to Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, police said.

Dipu Modanlal, a native of Chandoli in Uttar Pradesh, and Roshan Singh Parmar, belonging to Palamau districts Japla area were arrested from a place in Ranchi, the police said.

According to a police press release, the two accused have confessed to have called the MLA on January 28, demanding Rs 20 lakh or he would be shot.

A mobile phone and the SIM on which they made the call were recovered from their possession, it said.

The BSP MLAs security was strengthened on Tuesday after he informed the that he had received threat calls along with extortion demand.

An FIR was filed with the station on the basis of Mehtas complaint.

