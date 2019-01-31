JUST IN
Business Standard

MP police jawan killed as service rifle goes off

Press Trust of India  |  Balaghat (MP) 

A Madhya Pradesh police jawan was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Balaghat district Thursday morning, a senior official said.

Bhagwant Singh, who was attached to state police's Hawk Force, was on duty at Saletekri anti-Naxal camp when the incident took place, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar.

The bullet pierced Singh's throat, he said.

The deceased jawan hailed from Porsa in Morena district.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 20:20 IST

