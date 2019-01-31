MP police jawan killed as service rifle goes off

A police jawan was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in district Thursday morning, a said.

Bhagwant Singh, who was attached to state police's Hawk Force, was on duty at Saletekri anti- when the incident took place, said of Police

The bullet pierced Singh's throat, he said.

The deceased jawan hailed from Porsa in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)