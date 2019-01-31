MP police jawan killed as service rifle goes off

A Madhya Pradesh police jawan was killed when his service rifle went off accidentally in Balaghat district Thursday morning, a senior official said.
Bhagwant Singh, who was attached to state police's Hawk Force, was on duty at Saletekri anti-Naxal camp when the incident took place, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar.
The bullet pierced Singh's throat, he said.
The deceased jawan hailed from Porsa in Morena district.
