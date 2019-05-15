Two arrested with 210 kg poppy in Jammu

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here Wednesday with 210 kg and Rs 90,000 in cash, officials said.

A police party stopped a truck for checking in Bagh-e-Bahu area and recovered 210 kg of and Rs 90,000 cash from their possession, they said.

Following the recovery, and Lakhwinder Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, were arrested, the officials said.

An FIR has been registered at station and the investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)