Repoll in 5 polling stations in AP's Chandragiri constituency

The of India Wednesday ordered a repoll on May 19 in five polling stations in Assembly segment under Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, said.

Repoll would accordingly be held in polling stations 321, 104, 316, 318 and 313 of both Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, the said in a release.

YSR MLA and contesting candidate Ch Bhaskar Reddy lodged a complaint with the early this month that voters belonging to a particular community were not allowed to exercise their franchise when polling was conducted on April 11.

The reportedly received some other complaints over the polling in the constituency from other sources as well.

The asked the district collector to inquire into the complaints and submit a report. Based on the Collectors report, the CEO recommended that a repoll be conducted in the five polling stations.

The ECI, on Wednesday, declared the poll held on April 11 in these five stations as void under the Representation of People Act and ordered that a repolling be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on May 19.

The said the ECI should not be acting in a "biased manner."



TDP state K met and objected to the recommendation for a repoll based on YSRCs complaint.

"Why did it take more than 24 days for the YSRC to lodge a complaint if there was anything amiss? Our agents had also complained about irregularities in two polling stations on April 11 itself but the ECI did not act on them," Rao told reporters after meeting the

He said the TDP sought repolling in 49 polling stations in segment but the ECI did not react.

"If repoll has to be conducted, the ECI should act on our complaints also," he demanded.

Repolling was held in five polling stations in three districts on May 6 where EVMs encountered glitches during the actual polling on April 11.

