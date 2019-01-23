Moody's upgrades IDBI Bank rating on improved solvency

Wednesday upgraded IDBI Bank's rating by two notches to 'Ba2' citing improved solvency of the following significant capital infusion.

Moody's also revised outlook on the to positive, saying given the high amount of non-performing loan (NPL) recognition already done, we expect the NPL formation rate to significantly decline.

On January 21, IDBI received Rs 5,030 crore from the allotment of new shares to the This follows the receipt of Rs 14,500 crore in capital from the previous tranche on December 28, 2018.

upgrades the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured rating of to Ba2 from B1. The of IDBI was also upgraded to Ba2 from B1, the agency said in a statement.

Ba2 rating implies non-investment grade speculative, while B1 implies highly speculative grade.

"The capital infusion will enable the bank to increase provisions for bad loans, which, when combined with stabilising asset quality, will result in lower credit costs and improve profitability in 2020," Moody's said.

It said if some of the capital received is used to increase provision coverage, profitability can improve significantly as a result of lower future credit costs. "The positive outlook factors in this scenario," Moody's said.

