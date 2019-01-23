Bharti Infratel Q3 net profit rises 11 pc to Rs 648 cr

Tower company Wednesday posted an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 648 crore for the December quarter.

The company said the consolidation phase in the Indian telecom industry along with exits of co-locations (exit of tenants from common mobile towers) is largely over.

added that it remains upbeat about growth prospects fuelled by the next round of network expansion by operators, for both and the rapidly-evolving 5G.

"Despite major co-location exits in the quarter and during the year due to consolidation in telecom industry, the company has been able to achieve net profit and operating free cash flow growth of 11 per cent and 13 per cent respectively on Y-o-Y (year-on-year) basis," it said in a statement.

Consolidated revenues, however, marginally dropped to Rs 3,640 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,513 crore, 6 per cent lower than the year-ago period.

"We are now looking at the next phase of network and related infrastructure rollouts by operators - first for 4G and subsequently for rapidly evolving 5G, to cater to ever growing demand for data. These would require large investments, thereby presenting potential for sizeable growth for passive infrastructure companies going forward," Gupta said.

Last year, Bharti Airtel, and Group announced an agreement for merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest in the world outside with over 163,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas.

The combined company, which will fully own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, will change its name to and continue to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

The combined company will own 100 per cent of Indus Towers. Indus Towers is currently jointly owned by Bharti Infratel (42 per cent holding), (42 per cent), (11.15 per cent) and Providence (4.85 per cent). Post the deal, and will jointly control the combined company.

Bharti Infratel scrip closed nearly flat on NSE Wednesday at Rs 277.90 a share against the previous close of Rs 277.75.

