Two Canadians kidnapped in Ghana freed: official

Two young Canadian women kidnapped at a golf club in last week were freed in an operation by security forces on Wednesday, a said.

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two Canadian women recently abducted" in Kumasi, Ghana's second city, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)