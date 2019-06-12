NKorea sending condolences for SKorea's former first lady

said North Korean leader Un will send flowers and a message of condolence Wednesday afternoon for the funeral of former South Korean Lee Hee-ho, whose late husband held a historic summit with Kim's father in 2000.

Seoul's said North Korean officials led by Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, a of North Korea's ruling party, will deliver the flowers and message to South Korean officials at a border village Wednesday afternoon.

South Korean and will travel to Panmunjom to receive the North Korean offers, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The contact between the Korean officials will come at a delicate time in relations between the rivals. The North had significantly slowed down its diplomatic and engagement activities with the South since February when a high-stakes nuclear summit between Un and collapsed over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief for disarmament.

Lee, the wife of late South Korean Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at 97. Her funeral proceedings are continuing through Friday.

won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his pro-democracy struggle and his rapprochement policies with North Korea, months after he met then-North Korean leader Il in for the first summit between the Koreas since their 1950-53 war.

sent a high-level delegation to the South after died in 2009. Lee had joined her husband's 2000 trip to for a summit and also visited the North Korean capital in 2011 after the death of Kim Jong Il, when she met and expressed her condolences to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)