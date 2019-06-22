Two cases of murder in Thane district

Two cases of murder have been registered in district of on Friday, police said Saturday.

In Murbad town, one (40) was allegedly axed to death by the husband of his lover at the latter's house in the wee hours of Friday, a said.

He said the accused has been arrested while his brother, who was also allegedly involved in the crime, is on the run.

In another incident, one Baliram Jadhav (40) was allegedly stoned to death at Ambadi Naka in Ganeshpuri by some unidentified persons on Friday, police said.

Cases of murder have been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and furher investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)