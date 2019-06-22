JUST IN
Justice R S Chauhan sworn in as Telangana HC chief justice

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office to Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekar Rao, legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

Justice R S Chauhan was earlier the acting Chief Justice.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 15:05 IST

