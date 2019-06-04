Two cash firm staffers robbed of Rs 16 lakh

Two staffers of a cash management firm were allegedly robbed of Rs 16 lakh by three persons in in district of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the staffers, Dhanraj Charpe and Anup Bankar, were headed towards Metpanjara village on a motorcycle with the cash for loading it in ATMs there, said of Police, Rural,

As Charpe and Bankar reached Taraboli village, a motorcycle came from behind and knocked their bike, he said, adding that the three robbers who were riding the motorcycle snatched the cash bag and fled.

He said Charpe and Bankar sustained multiple injuries.

Police rushed to the spot after locals informed them about the incident.

A case has been registered under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

