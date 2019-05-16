Two charred to death after tractor-trolley catches fire

Two persons were charred to death and another was injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in caught fire in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Thursday.
Passengers travelling in the tractor-trolley were going to Chittorgarh from Kapasan when it overturned near Kesarkhedi crossing and caught fire.
Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained injuries. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, Station House Officer at Kapasan police station Babulal Regar said.
He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver and further investigation in the matter is on.
