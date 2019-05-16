Two charred to death after tractor-trolley catches fire

Two persons were charred to death and another was injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in caught fire in Rajasthan's district, police said Thursday.

Passengers travelling in the tractor-trolley were going to from Kapasan when it overturned near Kesarkhedi crossing and caught fire.

Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained injuries. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, at station Babulal Regar said.

He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered against the and further investigation in the matter is on.

