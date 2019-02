Two children were killed and their parents injured after their motorcycle was hit by a bus here, police said Monday.

(4) and Choti (15) died and their parents, kashyep and Komal, were injured in the accident on the Buhana-Khandhla road Sunday evening, they said.

The condition of the injured persons was stated as serious, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)