Madras HC urged to set up mobile magistrate court to strengthen enforcement of helmet rule: Bedi

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

The law secretary of the Puducherry government has requested the Madras High Court to deploy a mobile magistrate Traffic court here to ensure motorcyclists wear helmets, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said.

A day after DGP Sundari Nanda said the rule regarding helmet use would be enforced from February 11 in the Union Territory, Bedi in her WhatsApp message to mediapersons said, "It is now time and opportunity for relentless adoption of the rule by law enforcement agencies to bring down fatalities on roads."

"There shall be no relaxation, exceptions and interference regarding enforcement of the helmet rule. The Law Secretary of Puducherry has requested the Madras High Court to set up a Mobile Traffic Magistrate court in Puducherry to strengthen the performance of the traffic and transport departments," she said.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at a press conference on Sunday said, "Awareness about the importance of helmet use may be created through a month-long drive. The directive of the Supreme court on compulsory wearing of helmets should be honoured by all without exception.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 18:50 IST

