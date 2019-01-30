JUST IN
Two cops on bike patrol hurt in accident

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Two police constables were injured when their motorcycle was hit by another two-wheeler at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at B D Somani Chowk when the constables were patrolling the area, a police official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal, who was taking a walk, witnessed the incident and alerted police, following which both were rushed to hospital, he said.

A 19-year-old collegian who was riding another motorcycle has been arrested, the official added.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:05 IST

