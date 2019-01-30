SAC approves 'J&K Reimbursement of State Taxes' scheme to boost investment

The State Administrative Council, headed by Satya Pal Malik, has approved Reimbursement of State Taxes scheme to encourage investment for industrial development in the state, an said Wednesday.

In the Industrial Policy-2016, the state has fixed a target of attracting an investment of Rs 2,000 crore per annum in the industrial sector, including services.

The has already incentivised the existing industrial units by giving them reimbursements of taxes after adjustment of input under various schemes announced by the Centre from time-to-time.

"In order to attract an investment of Rs 2,000 crore per annum, as envisaged in the Industrial Policy 2016, the SAC approved the 'Jammu & Reimbursement of State Taxes' scheme for providing reimbursement of state taxes to the industrial units undergoing substantial expansion involving investment of Rs 50 crore or more, either on substantial expansion or new setup," the said.

He said the industrial unit will make claim of only the cash paid in the shape of SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) after adjusting the input

"The scheme shall be applicable only for intrastate supplies made by the industrial units," the said.

The scheme will not be applicable to the industrial units mentioned on the negative list to the Government of notification dated 1st January 2019, covering units manufacturing tobacco, pan masala, plastic carry bags, power generating units above 10 MW, coke, fly ash, cement, etc.

"The move will attract large investment, which in turn will expand employment opportunities for skilled youth, income generation and overall economic development in the state," the said.

