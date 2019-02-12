Two-day 'Start-up walk' to be held from February 14

A two-day event to provide an opportunity for participants to meet founders of various start-ups and understand its functioning will be held here from February 14.

Some of the companies that are participating in the city-wide open office event are SPI Cinemas, Orangescape, FlintoBox, NotionPress, InkMonk etc, The StartUp Centre, the organisers, said in a statement.

Participants will get an opportunity to meet founders of various StartUp companies on the first day, the Centre said.

The second day on February 15 involves a visit to the Centre for at IIT Madras followed by a visit to the student incubator at

This is the Fourth edition of the annual event, Start-up Walk, an attempt to nurture the startup culture in the city.

of The Vijay Anand said, "The event provides a platform to facilitate new opportunities in career.

There are a lot of people who work for the services sector who use this as an opportunity to evaluate moving over to SaaS (software as a service).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)