SP workers clash with police as govt clips Akhilesh Yadav's wings

workers clashed with police in several parts of Tuesday after the clipped the wings of their Yadav, preventing him from flying to on the grounds of law and order.

Protests broke out in Allahabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Balrampur, Jalaun, and Gorakhpur, among other places, where supporters smashed windscreens of vehicles and clashed with the police. Roads were blocked in

Yadav said he was stopped by authorities at the airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the and workers outside the airport.

The issue rocked the Rajya Sabha as and other opposition parties protested over the incident, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The matter also caused an uproar in both Houses of the legislature.

Minister told reporters that Yadav's visit could have triggered violence between rival student groups at the university. "The University had urged the government to stop his visit and the government acted," he said.

As soon as Samajwadi members came to know that Yadav was stopped at the airport, they raised the matter during the Question Hour in the assembly.

"The present regime is trying to kill democracy and stop our from visiting Allahabad," party alleged.

The members also trooped into the Well of the House, prompting to adjourn proceedings for 20 minutes. It was later extended for the entire Question Hour and then for the day.

also supported the members, saying, "There is an anarchic government in the state which wants to suppress the voice of opposition."



Responding to the issue, said, "The informed him (Yadav) not to visit Prayagraj as it could create law and order problems."



He alleged SP and members "throttled democracy by not allowing the House to function".

Amid all this high drama, Yadav kept tweeting that he was "prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders". "Currently detained at airport," he claimed.

"It is clear how frightened the government is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore!" Yadav tweeted.

The former minister said he was to fly to from to attend an event at

He posted photographs on his official handle in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport.

The issue also generated heat outside the Vidhan Bhavan. Agitated SP workers gathered outside the assembly complex in the heart of to protest. Many of them, wearing red caps, also rushed to the airport.

Agitated SP legislators also sat on dharna outside against the "undemocratic behaviour" of the BJP government after staging a noisy protest in the UP legislature. They relented when sent a message to them that he would meet their delegation tomorrow.

SP leaders said party was injured in Allahabad in cane charge by the police.

(Home) said the university administration did not permit any political programme on the campus fearing breach of peace.

"Due to Kumbh, there is a huge congregation in Prayagraj. The district administration had intimated the ex-CM's office and Lucknow DM about the university decision," he said.

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, Yadav alleged that the Centre was "involved" in stopping him at the airport here and preventing him from flying to Allahabad.

"I think the government at the Centre is also involved in stopping me. cannot enter airport as its security is in Centre's hand," he claimed.

He described Adityanath's comments that his visit could have triggered violence as "a cover to hide nervousness" and said that stopping him showed how "scared" the government is.

In a statement earlier, he said the BJP has lost Uttar Pradesh, "but more than an election, they have lost the faith that the youth of this country reposed in them".

Extending support to Yadav, Mayawati said the incident was extremely condemnable and asked whether the ruling BJP was afraid of their alliance because of which it is "resorting to anti-democratic methods".

She described the episode as "an example of total dictatorship of BJP government". "This is very unfortunate and this undemocratic step will be fought at all levels," she said.

"Are the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh so afraid of BSP-SP alliance that they are resorting to anti-democratic methods to curb our political activities," she asked.

The SP and the BSP recently forged an alliance for the upcoming elections.

