Two dead, four injured in road accident in UP's Ballia

Two persons were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Monday.

Sanjit Sharma (35) and (30) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place in Narhi area here on Sunday night, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

