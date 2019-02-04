JUST IN
Business Standard

Two dead, four injured in road accident in UP's Ballia

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Two persons were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Monday.

Sanjit Sharma (35) and Mohd Niyaz (30) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place in Narhi area here on Sunday night, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 13:05 IST

