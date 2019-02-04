Renault India launches new Kwid, price starts at Rs 2.67 lakh

French auto Monday launched a new range of its entry-level small car equipped with enhanced safety features in in the price bracket of Rs 2.67-4.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new range will be available in both 0.8 litre and 1 litre petrol engines in manual and automated transmission options, said in a statement.

It complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and is now equipped with other features such as anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD).

Other features include airbag and and co- seat belt reminder and speed alert as standard across all variants.

Besides, the new range is equipped with a 17.64 and navigation system with capacitive touchscreen, which is compatible with both and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature, the company said.

The has been one of the most successful models for Renualt in selling more than 2.75 lakh units.

