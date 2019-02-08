Two die in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban

Two persons including an (AAO) were killed in a landslide on Jammu- Highway in district of and Kashmir Friday, officials said.

The victims were crossing a landslide zone on foot in Maroog area, when landslide suddenly hit them, they said.

The deceased have been identified as AAO Pramod Mankotia, resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Sanjit Lakara of

The bodies have been shifted to district hospital for further formalities, the added.

