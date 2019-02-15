Youth Congress workers protest near Pak High Commission, want it to be shut

Activists of the (IYC) Friday protested near the High Commission against the terror attack in that killed 40 CRPF personnel and demanded that should shut down the neighbouring country's diplomatic mission in

Around 100 youth workers assembled at Teen Murti Marg and raised slogans against

alleged that there were lapses on the part of the government which led to the attack.

The protesters, who were scheduled to reach the High Commission, were detained by police near station at Teen Murti Marg.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday.

