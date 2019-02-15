Youth Congress workers protest near Pak High Commission, want it to be shut

-
Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Friday protested near the Pakistan High Commission against the terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel and demanded that India should shut down the neighbouring country's diplomatic mission in Delhi.
Around 100 youth Congress workers assembled at Teen Murti Marg and raised slogans against Pakistan.
IYC vice president Srinivas BV alleged that there were lapses on the part of the government which led to the attack.
The protesters, who were scheduled to reach the Pakistan High Commission, were detained by police near Chanakyapuri police station at Teen Murti Marg.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday.
